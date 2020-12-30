Dane County snowmobile trails open today

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the several inches of snow from the winter storm Tuesday night, Dane County opened some of its snowmobile trails Wednesday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said trails in the northwest, southwest, and southeast regions of Dane County opened Wednesday at noon. Trails in the northcentral and northeast regions remain closed.

Sergeant Eric Stacey from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau reminded snowmobilers that the majority of snowmobile trails are located on private land. Riders must stay on designated trails and stay cautious of their surroundings.

A State Snowmobile Trail Pass is required to ride on the snowmobile trail system.