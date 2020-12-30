Drifting snow a problem in rural Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County plow drivers are working to keep roads passable in rural areas as snow drifts across what they have already cleared.

Dane County's Highway Department told 27 News Wednesday that the wind is presenting a problem. Gusts of up to 25 mph winds are drifting snow over previously plowed rural highways.

The department said that major highways like the Beltline do not have the same problems with drifting because they are more protected from the wind.

Crews advised caution when traveling on rural highways because the drifting could be an issue.

Dane County plows began their work between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, as the snow first began to fall.