Gov. Evers addresses mental health during the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address on Wednesday and asked Wisconsinites to look out for their and their loved one's mental health during this time of year.

Evers said "It’s important to remember that no matter what you are going through, you’re not alone and help is available."



The Department of Health Services has resources to find assistance paying bills and putting food on the table and for mental health counseling which can be found on their website dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient.

Evers reminded everyone children can struggle with mental health, too. The Office of Children’s Mental Health has resources for parents and families to use on their website at children.wi.gov.

You can text text HOPELINE to 741-741 anytime, anywhere for free, emotional support services.

To listen to Governor Evers' full address click here.