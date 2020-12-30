Carbon monoxide detected after Madison homeless shelter evacuated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters evacuated a temporary men's homeless shelter on Madison's east side Wednesday morning.

Dane County dispatchers took a call around 4 a.m. reporting a gas leak at the temporary men's homeless shelter near the intersection of Johnson and North First streets.

Dispatchers sent Madison firefighters to investigate.

Firefighters told 27 News that they did not detect any gas, but did find high levels of carbon monoxide.

Responders evacuated 70 people. Metro Transit brought in buses to act as warming shelters.

One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but the nature of the injury was not immediately clear from initial reports by firefighters at the scene.

The shelter moved to its current location, a building that previously housed a garage for city-owned vehicles, earlier this month.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the city set up shelters in churches. During the warmer months, staff moved people to Warner Park.