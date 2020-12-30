‘Hotel of the Arts’ opens in Madison during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- "Hotel of the Arts" is opening in Madison just off the beltline near Fish Hatchery Road. The ownership group opened the hotel, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

The hotel features plenty of modern amenities including custom designs and artwork in each of the rooms. There is also smart TVs, indoor pool and a shuttle service. The ownership group is confident that the hotel will be successful. They opened a similar hotel in in Milwaukee during the Great Recession.

"And now we are ready and we are prime to serve to customers as the demand surges," says Patrick Prabhu, General Manger. "As soon as this pandemic issue is resolved and people feel comfortable traveling again."

The hotel will operate under the Baymont Inn and Suites by Wyndham name.