Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general recommended no criminal charges or licensing actions in the case of more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains that were found last year in suburban Chicago. Attorney General Curtis Hill said Wednesday the investigation found the remains were from abortions the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer performed at his three Indiana clinics between 2000 and 2003. Investigators found Klopfer failed to arrange for their proper disposition. But Hill says he cannot be charged because he is dead, and no one is believed to have assisted Klopfer in those actions.