MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency for Wednesday evening into Thursday.

This means that alternate side parking rules will apply, including in the Snow Emergency Zone, which encompasses a majority of the isthmus.

Madison Declares Snow Emergency for This Evening https://t.co/wXIWHKPUz1 — CityofMadison Winter (@MadisonWinter) December 30, 2020

Parking on the Street for Wednesday 12/30/20 into early morning of Thursday 12/31/20

All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening of December 30 into early morning of December 31) need to have their vehicles on the ODD house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.

All residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options if they are available.

Why was the snow emergency declared?

Citywide plowing operations began the morning of December 30 and will continue through the day. Upon reviewing the conditions, in order to ensure all streets are able to be kept wide and safe after this storm, and to be ready for the next one, a snow emergency declaration is necessary for vehicles to move to make way for plowing equipment.

Plow trucks will be working during the overnight hours pushing snow back to the curb in areas not blocked by parked cars.

Other Parking Information

Residents are reminded that all daytime and signed parking restrictions will be enforced.

Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area. During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave.

When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed. Be aware that vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours are subject to being ticketed and towed. Meters in lots and ramps are enforced 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. Parking is also available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.

Additional Information

For additional plowing operations information and road condition expectations, check the Plow Update on the winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

The winter website is also the source for more information about all things winter, including parking, salt usage, sidewalk shoveling, and winter recreation opportunities.

An additional source of winter parking information can be heard by calling the winter parking hotline at 608-261-9111.