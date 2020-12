MADISON (WKOW) -- All of Madison's sledding hills are open.

The city's parks division listed the different hills open to the public, now that there is a significant amount of snow on the ground.

With the exception of Elver Park, sledding hills are not maintained by park staff.

For the safety of others during COVID-19, the city is asking everyone to wear a mask or face-covering and maintain 6' from anyone outside of their household.