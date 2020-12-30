Major snowstorm means lots of work for some, play for others

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Winter storm warnings meant the phone would not stop ringing at Haight's Mobile Maintenance Tuesday. One caller after another reported the same problem: their snow blower wouldn't start.

"Absolutely crazy. People are getting ready for the big storm coming in.," said Service Manager Aaron Gerber. "A winter storm warning is always good for business."

Gerber said while some customers ended up buying a new or used snow blower to replace their broken snow blaster, he said most were seeking repairs, keeping the crew in the shop busy Monday and Tuesday.

"We've got seven employees running non-stop as long as it takes to get everybody taken care of," Gerber said.

For others, the snow provided an opportunity to get outside with their kids, particularly parents who were already off work for the week.

"[My kids are] really excited to see the snow when it comes out," said Matt Walsh, who was sledding with his kids on the hill behind Madison Memorial High School. "Santa brought them a new sled so they can check out the new sled to see what's going on."

Still, even on a day outside enjoying the flurries piling up, Walsh noted he was not able to completely escape winter responsibilities.

"I think we realized that our car tires weren't good enough and up to scratch so we ended up purchasing snow tires for the first time," he said.

Gerber said the hustle that came with a big snow event -- and all the calls it brought -- was oddly comforting. Not just because it was good for business, he said, but also because it was a familiar feeling at the end of a year that has been so different.

"It does give you kind of a sense of normalcy with people preparing for a snowstorm, something that happens every year," Gerber said. "With a year like this, it's kind of nice, actually."