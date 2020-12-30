Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night. Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony. Elder said gunshots were exchanged. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Elder said a woman in the car was unhurt, and no officers were hurt. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.