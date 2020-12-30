More accumulating snow possible by New Years Day

MADISON (WKOW) - Our winter storm exited early this morning with another shot of minor snow later in the forecast.



SNOW RECAP

Snow totals were on the lower end of our forecast for Madison and areas southward. Farther north, totals were an inch or two lower than expected.



The storm progressed faster than forecasted which caused the heaviest band of snow to be right along the Illinois border and south towards Rockford.



TODAY

Cloudy with falling temperatures. High of 31 this morning, falling to 26 this afternoon.



A bit of a breeze from the west will cause cooler wind chills.



TONIGHT

Clearing and colder with a low of 7.



NEW YEARS EVE

Mostly sunny and seasonal at 24.



NEW YEARS NIGHT

Clouds increase with a low of 14.



NEW YEARS DAY

A light mix with some freezing rain is possible before changing to snow in the afternoon with 0-2" of accumulations possible.

The highest chance for accumulations will be in southeastern Wisconsin.