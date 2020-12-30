Officer in Breonna Taylor case fights move to fire him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least one police officer connected to the fatal shooting of a Black woman in Kentucky, Breonna Taylor, is fighting the Louisville police department’s move to terminate his employment. An attorney for Louisville Metro Police detective Joshua Jaynes told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his client hasn’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be disciplined. Attorney Thomas Clay said a pretermination hearing for Jaynes has been set for Jan. 4. The police department sent pretermination letters to Jaynes and Officer Myles Cosgrove. It wasn’t clear whether Cosgrove has a hearing scheduled. Taylors’ fatal shooting sparked months of demonstrations in Louisville, alongside national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.