Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s little doubt in Washington that Nancy Pelosi will be reelected House speaker when the new Congress convenes on Sunday.

But it could take a high-wire act for her to get there, mainly because of the pandemic.

The California Democrat is the only woman in history to serve as speaker, and she has a reputation as a formidable vote-counter and wily deal-cutter. But when the full House elects its new speaker, those skills will be tested.

Democrats will have the smallest House majority in two decades, and lawmakers might unexpectedly miss the vote because of COVID.

Pelosi will have little margin for error.