Plows to begin digging out Madison side streets Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Plows will begin working their way onto Madison's side streets at 7 a.m., according to a press release from the city sent Wednesday.

The city said it expected plowing to take between 12 and 16 hours to complete. Plows may not reach some neighborhoods until the evening, officials warned.

Between five and six inches of snow fell in Madison overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The snow fell dryer than officials expected which should make removing it easier. However, the city cautioned that this could allow for blowing or drifting.

"Please stay back from these trucks as they work to keep the roads safe," the city told motorists. "Do not tailgate them, and do not cut them off."

The release asked people to avoid parking their cars on the street if possible and to keep trash and recycling carts off of the road. Garbage trucks maintain their normal routes after snowstorms.

The city focuses on main thoroughfares during winter storms to keep the highest-trafficked areas clear. Its trucks then transition to clearing side streets when the snow tapers off.