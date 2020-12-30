Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering Russia in response to the “unacceptable and unfounded” U.K. sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Tthe European Union and the U.K. in October imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over what German authorities said was a poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent. Navalny, a longtime adversary of President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Berlin for treatment. Navalny is currently convalescing in Germany and has accused Putin of ordering the poisoning. Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement.