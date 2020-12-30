State clears unemployment backlog, issues remain

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development says that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims, but issues with appeals remain.

The announcement came in a press release from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) sent Wednesday morning.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our top priority at DWD has been ensuring that all eligible unemployment claims in Wisconsin are paid as quickly as possible," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "Today, I am proud to say we have reached our goal to clear the backlog of claims."

Back in September, almost 100,000 Wisconsinites had pending unemployment insurance claims, DWD said. As of last week Tuesday, 22,100 had waited at least three weeks for a decision on their original claim.

The news of the cleared backlog, while no doubt welcomed by those whose claims the agency approved, will come as little consolation to others still waiting for their claims on appeal.

When a claim for unemployment is denied, the applicant can appeal the decision. Multiple people awaiting an appeal have described the process to 27 News in exasperated terms.

They report frustrating waits for money on which they are depending to pay for basic necessities. They also describe poor communication from DWD.

The department made great strides in reducing that backlog in October when it signed a partnership with Google. The tech giant agreed to provide cloud computing services that greatly increased DWD's ability to process claims.

27 News reviewed the terms of the state's deal with Google. The contracts stipulated that DWD would turn over identifying information to the tech company, including social security numbers, so long as the company did not use the data for anything other than assisting with unemployment claims.