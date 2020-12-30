To raise financially savvy kids, give money lessons a reboot

Balancing checkbooks and paying in cash are out, credit cards and digital wallets are in. When today’s kids grow up, they’ll pay for things very differently than their parents and grandparents did. That’s why it’s important for parents to update the way they teach their children about money management. Kids can pick up on advanced payment skills at younger ages than you think, so you don’t need to wait until they’re old enough to get their own credit card to start sharing your wisdom. This can help create a strong financial foundation from an early age.