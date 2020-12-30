Two women killed in crash on Highway 69 in Dane County

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- Two women were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 69 near Belleville Wednesday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a Ford Escape was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it slammed into a Chevrolet Captiva.

The 43-year-old driver of the Escape and the 51-year-old driver of the Captiva were pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Investigators say the Escape also sideswiped another vehicle several hundred feet prior to the deadly collision.

Highway 69 was closed between County Highway PB and Highway 92 for about three hours during the investigation.