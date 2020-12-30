US home contract signings at record levels in November

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again last month, but was still a record high for November, traditionally the beginning of the seasonal slowdown in the real estate market. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November, down from October’s revised reading of 129.1. Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so Wednesday’s report may preview what could be a strong winter for the housing market. Contract signings are still 16.4% ahead of where they were last year.