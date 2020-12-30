Vaccine doses discarded at WI medical center were intentionally removed from refrigeration

GRAFTON (WKOW) -- Advocate Aurora Health says 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine that had to be discarded earlier this week were intentionally removed from refrigeration at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton.

More than 500 doses of the vaccine had to be discarded. Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.

Aurora officials said they were initially led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error. But in a statement released Wednesday night, officials said, "The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration."

Aurora officials say they have notified appropriate authorities for further investigation.

"We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic," officials said in the statement. "We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us."