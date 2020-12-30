Winter storm impacts Wednesday morning commute

(WKOW) -- Roads throughout southern Wisconsin are snow covered and slippery Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's winter storm.

As of 5 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has listed all major highways in southern Wisconsin as "slippery stretches" on its winter road conditions map.

This is what my drive into work looked like between Verona and the west side of #Madison. We’ll have #LIVE looks of the road and coverage of snow totals throughout #WakeUpWi starting at 4:30! #WKOW pic.twitter.com/FWoVCr4eau — Nick Buffo (@NickBuffo) December 30, 2020

To see the updated WisDOT map, click HERE.

Dispatchers in Dane, Rock, and Iowa counties tell 27 News that snow plows have been working to clear the roads all throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.

Snow plows in Green and LaFayette counties headed back onto the roads around 4 a.m.

Officials in Madison say a citywide plowing operation will begin around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The plowing will take 12 to 16 hours to complete, according to city officials.

City of Madison officials are encouraging residents to choose off-street parking throughout the day to assist with plowing.

"Refuse and recycling collection will happen as scheduled. Do not place your trash and recycling carts out into the street gutter for pickup. Use your driveway apron or clear a spot on the terrace. Carts in the roadway are an obstruction plow drivers must avoid," Madison officials said in a statement.