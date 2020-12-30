Winter storm leads to slippery roads, crashes

(WKOW) -- The winter storm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning has caused road conditions to quickly deteriorate.

The Dane County's Highway Department has reported drifting snow on rural highways.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has listed all major highways in southern Wisconsin as "slippery stretches" on its winter road conditions map.

Sergeant James Sawyer with the Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News that troopers have assisted in 33 motorist assists, 36 runoffs, 15 crashes with property damage, two crashes with injuries, and two hit-and-runs. All since the start of the storm Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Officials want to remind drivers to clear their vehicles of snow, buckle up and provide extra time to drive slow. If you see emergency vehicles, Wisconsin has a "move over law" that requires drivers to move over a lane when passing.

In case you get stuck, officials suggest having extra food, water and blankets/clothing in your car. With the high number of crashes, drivers may have to wait longer for a towing truck.

For a full list of declared snow emergencies in southern Wisconsin click here.