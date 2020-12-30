Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations below an inch and

mixed precipitation with patchy freezing drizzle resulting in a

light glaze this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&