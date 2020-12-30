Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations below an inch and
mixed precipitation with patchy freezing drizzle resulting in a
light glaze this morning.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&