Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:38 am
3:11 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Crawford

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow and some patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations a trace to one inch. Light glaze possible from the
freezing drizzle.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wkowweather

More Stories

Skip to content