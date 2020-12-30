Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow and some patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow

accumulations a trace to one inch. Light glaze possible from the

freezing drizzle.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&