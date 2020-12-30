Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow and some patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations a trace to one inch. Light glaze possible from the
freezing drizzle.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&