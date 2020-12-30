Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports COVID-19 impact on districts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) reports the impacts COVID-19 caused to public school districts at end of the spring semester.

There are 421 public school districts in Wisconsin. The DPI surveyed all of them on the delivery of virtual instruction, meal service to students, staff layoffs, school district expenditures, and more during the period of school building closures, from March 12 to June 30, 2020.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said, “The period when school buildings were closed throughout our state brought unprecedented challenges and magnified many existing inequities, as families rushed to find immediate solutions, and educators re-imagined their entire educational delivery model in the span of just a few days.”

DPI found 97 percent of school districts offered some type of virtual instruction during the period of school closures, and districts that didn't offer virtual instruction reported providing remote instruction via non-digital means.

Districts and communities partnered to serve and deliver more than 24 million meals to students, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Programs, according to DPI's survey.

DPI required districts to report the number of staff layoffs, and 82 percent of them didn't have any.

Taylor also said, “I am continuously amazed by the way our students, educators, and families have responded to daunting circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state must continue supporting them and providing the resources and services necessary to ensure their needs are being met.”

For more information and to view the full report, visit the DPI’s website at https://dpi.wi.gov/policy-budget/2019-act-185-survey.