12-year-old hit-and-run victim raising money for homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle earlier this month is raising money for the homeless.

Lamara Howard was struck by a hit-and-run driver Dec. 13. Madison Police say the Jeep Wrangler took off, but they later arrested the driver.

After the community donated to Lamara and her family, the 12-year-old decided she wanted to give back. She told her mom, Monica, she wanted to use the money donated to her to feed the homeless.

Monica Howard says that grew into a fundraising effort that is going on right now.

Lamara and Monica are working with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to raise the funds. Lamara will get to decide which families the money will go to and is working with the Greater Madison Resource Center and Feed the Youth.

Lamara is still recovering from her injuries, her mom tells 27 News.

If you'd like to donate to the effort, click on this link.