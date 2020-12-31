AP: Mass shootings plummet in 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of mass shootings declined significantly in 2020 as compared to the year before, according to data compiled by the Associated Press.

The news agency's statistics show that mass killings, incidents where four or more people—excluding the shooter—die, fell by half from 43 in 2019 to 21 in 2020.

While mass shootings saw a similar dip, from 32 in 2019, to 17 this past year.

However, gun violence was on the rise in cities across the country.

In Madison, shootings were up almost 80 percent as of the end of November.

The sharpest increase in shootings as compared to the year before came over the summer months. July was the peak, with 44 shots-fired reports in that month alone as compared to 14 the year before.

The Associated Press also tracks shootings with multiple victims.

One of the most recent of these occurred at a bowling ally in Rockford. Three people were killed and three others injured.