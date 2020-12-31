Auld lang syne: New Year brings final UK-EU Brexit split

LONDON (AP) — Like a separated couple still living together, Britain and the European Union spent 2020 wrangling and wondering whether they could be friends. On Thursday, the U.K. is finally moving out. At 11 p.m. London time, Britain will economically and practically leave the the 27-nation bloc, 11 months after its formal political departure. After more than four years of Brexit political drama, the day itself is something of an anticlimax. Lockdown measures to curb the new coronavirus variant have curtailed gatherings to celebrate or mourn. Friday will bring big changes for businesses and individuals, with truckers and traders bracing for possible gridlock at English Channel ports once Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union.