MADISON (WKOW) -- The No. 6-ranked Badgers men's basketball team bounced back from their upset loss to Maryland by taking down their border rivals. Wisconsin topped No. 21 Minnesota 71-59.

Micah Potter led the way for Wisconsin. He notched 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aleem Ford and D'Mitrik Trice each scored 14 for Wisconsin.

The Badgers improve to 9-2 on the season. They are 3-1 in Big Ten play. Next up, Wisconsin will travel to Penn State on Sunday.