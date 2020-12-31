Doctor: timeline for general public vaccinations likely March

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people hope the coronavirus pandemic ends in 2021. But in order for us to return to normalcy, health experts say we need to continue what we're doing now.

UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof tells 27 News that means wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home when possible.

"The things that's different now, versus six months ago, is there is this path we have, a way to get out of this, and it is going to happen," Dr. Pothof said. "I'm very confident the end of 2021 is going to look very different than what it looks like right now."

Based on where the state's vaccination program is now, Dr. Pothof predicts vaccines for the general public will likely begin sometime in March of 2021.