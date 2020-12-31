Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

In a year defined by a devastating pandemic, the world lost iconic defenders of civil rights, great athletes and entertainers who helped define their genres. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the many beloved figures who died in 2020. The world also said goodbye to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement. Basketball great Kobe Bryant died in a January helicopter crash at age 41, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in August at age 43, and soccer great Diego Maradona died in November at age 60. The year also claimed guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen and actor Sean Connery.