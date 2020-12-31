Green County COVID-19 testing site to change locations

MONROE (WKOW) -- In a few days, Green County's COVID-19 testing site will move to a new address, Green County Public Health announced in a press release sent Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, The community testing site will move to the Swiss Colony Outlet Store, 652 8th Street in Monroe.

Testing will continue its Monday, Wednesday and Thursday operations. The site is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays it operates from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those looking to get tested are asked to register online ahead of time by visiting gcpublichealth.org.