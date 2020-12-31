California is third state to pass 25,000 coronavirus deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has surpassed 25,000 deaths from coronavirus. The state became the third in the U.S. to reach the number, behind New York and Texas. The grim milestone comes as the state experiences a surge that has swamped hospitals with COVID-19 patients in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley. Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria and gift shops. Makeshift hospitals are being set up in tents, arenas and schools.