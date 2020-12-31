Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s bail revoked

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has had his bail revoked after prosecutors succeeded in asking the city’s highest court to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. His appeal hearing is slated for Feb. 1. The court said Thursday that it was reasonably arguable that the previous judge’s decision was erroneous and that the order of granting bail was invalid. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.