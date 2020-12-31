Left behind: How to prepare pets for a post-pandemic life

(AP) -- Sometime in 2021, probably for many more than a year after pandemic restrictions began in the United States, most American workers and students will return to campuses, offices and other workplaces.

Left behind will be pets who have become accustomed to humans staying home with them.

Candace Croney, a Purdue University professor, has studied and taught about animal behavior for some two decades.

She says preparing pets now for a new routine in the months ahead is wise.

And, she says, watching for changes in habits can reveal how pets are handling their owners' new ways of doing things.