Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night. The shooting was the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd died in May while being arrested by four officers, and stirred anxiety about renewed protests in the city. Officers were carrying out a traffic stop on a man they said was suspected in a felony. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired at officers first, and pledged to release body-camera video on Thursday. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.