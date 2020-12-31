Morocco detains rights activist; he blames political motives

RABAT (AP) — Prosecutors in Morocco have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering. Maati Monjib joins a growing list of dissident voices detained in recent months. The detention of the 60-year-old historian, human rights activist and editorialist was confirmed in a statement by the public prosecutor’s office. His arrest comes three months after Rabat prosecutors said they were investigating him. Before his detention, he had denied wrongdoing and described the allegations as “politically motivated.”