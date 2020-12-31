New year brings new snow chance

MADISON (WKOW) - 2020 ends on a quiet note before another shot at snow returns on New Year's Day.



SET UP

A storm is developing over Texas almost moving due north approaching our region by tomorrow.



By the time it arrives, it will just clip our region with a few hour window of opportunity for snow.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy this morning with clearing skies this afternoon and temps in the mid 20s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy with temps in the low teens to ring in the new year.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a high around 30° and light snow developing in the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for an inch or two of snow will be south and east of Madison.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 20s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with temps around freezing.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible and temps in the mid 30s.