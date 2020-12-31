New year brings new snow chance

New year brings new snow chanceUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - 2020 ends on a quiet note before another shot at snow returns on New Year's Day.
SET UP
A storm is developing over Texas almost moving due north approaching our region by tomorrow.
By the time it arrives, it will just clip our region with a few hour window of opportunity for snow.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy this morning with clearing skies this afternoon and temps in the mid 20s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy with temps in the low teens to ring in the new year.
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Mostly cloudy with a high around 30° and light snow developing in the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for an inch or two of snow will be south and east of Madison.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the upper 20s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with temps around freezing.
MONDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible and temps in the mid 30s.