No charges for police in death of ‘boogaloo’ movement martyr

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors aren’t charging any police officers in the shooting death of a man whose family says he was sleeping in his bed next to his girlfriend when police opened fire. Family attorney Rene Sandler told The Associated Press that Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson Jr. informed the parents and girlfriend of 21-year-old Duncan Lemp of the decision Thursday. Sandler says Gibson’s office concluded that police in neighboring Montgomery County were justified in using deadly force. A spokeswoman for Gibson didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Lemp’s shooting in March galvanized a loose network of anti-government extremists who hail him as a martyr.