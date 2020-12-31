Patient leaves Meriter Hospital after 65 day battle with COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A patient who spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas in the hospital with COVID-19 was finally discharged.

Sandra Ebben was discharged Thursday from Meriter Hospital after a 65-day battle with COVID-19. Ebben was reunited with her husband and grandchildren

Ebben will continue her recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter says more than 650 patients have been discharged after battling COVID-19.