Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The race to vaccinate millions of Americans is off to a slower, messier start than public health officials and leaders of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had expected.

Overworked, underfunded state public health departments are scrambling to patch together plans for administering vaccines.

Differences in how counties and hospitals administer the vaccine are leading to long lines, confusion and jammed phone lines.

Delayed shipments may prevent at least one state, Tennessee, from meeting its vaccination goal for the year.

In Wisconsin yesterday, Aurora Health Care announced that 500 doses of the vaccine were intentionally left to spoil by a staff member of its medical center in Grafton.

Experts say the federal government hasn't done enough to help states meet their goals for getting doses injected into arms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.