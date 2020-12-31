Skip to Content

Report: Packers tackle Bakhtiari suffered ‘season-ending knee injury’

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are bound for the playoffs, but they may have to fight for the number one seed and Super Bowl without a key offensive lineman.

David Bakhtiari, the Packers' starting left tackle, may have suffered a knee injury severe enough to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

"Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice," Ian Rapoport, a NFL Network reporter, tweeted Thursday evening. "The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing."

There has been no official word from the Packers about Bakhtiari's status.

