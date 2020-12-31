Restaurants, bars get creative to boost sales on New Year’s Eve

MADISON (WKOW) -- Restaurants and bars are usually busy on New Year's eve hosting hundreds of people to ring in the new year, but this year they are facing hardships.

The industry has taken a hit as closures and limited capacity have impacted sales, but throughout the pandemic, restaurants are trying to be as creative and innovative as possible.

Instead of a midnight champagne toast at Quivey’s Grove in Fitchburg, manager Caleb Percevecz says they created a New Year’s celebration you can take home.

They’re called take and bake dinner boxes (ranging from $40-$60) for customers to enjoy wherever they're celebrating this year.

"All you have to do is cook a small piece of it and have this really nice dinner and to do something a little bit nicer for the holiday,” said Percevecz.

With many customers still not feeling comfortable dining in because of COVID-19, Quivey’s Grove had to make changes and their take and bake boxes during the holidays have been a big success which Percevecz said is part of the reason they're able to keep their doors open.

“We're seeing a lot of competition so we have to do our best to compete even if we bite the margins a little bit because we want to stay and remain in the community.”

In past years Percevecz says this is the time businesses try to make the most money to carry them through the winter months. Even though this New Years Eve will be different Percevecz said every little bit helps during these difficult times.

"We're doing everything we can to stay active in the community so people at home see that restaurants are trying."

A popular restaurant on the capitol square is also getting creative in hopes to make some money on what's usually their busiest night of the year.

The Coopers Tavern is targeting beer lovers in the New Year by launching a beer growler of the month club.

"On the first of each month we will tap a brand new super exclusive beer,” said Peter McElvanna, owner of Coopers Tavern.

The beer is not what you can typically find in the grocery or liquor store, said McElvanna and they teamed up with some local breweries in hopes to create a new revenue stream heading into 2021.

"Trying to turn a new leaf, try something different to try and drum up some business," he said.

Any other time, New Years Eve is one of the busiest times for places like the Coopers Tavern, but as 2020 ends McElvanna said they are doing everything they can to hold on.

"It's been very difficult we’re operating at about a quarter of capacity then we normally do and we are not the only people, it’s frustrating.”