Search continues for survivors after major Norway landslide

HELSINKI (AP) — Rescue workers in Norway continue searching for 10 people, including children, who are missing a day after a massive landslide struck a residential area near the capital. Time is running out to find survivors in destroyed buildings amid wintry weather conditions. Authorities say it is too dangerous to send ground rescue patrols to the ravaged area. Instead, the search is carried out with the help of helicopters, drones and heat cameras. There are no reports of casualties, but some 10 people were injured, one of them seriously, in what Prime Minister Erna Solberg called “probably one of the biggest landslides we have had.”