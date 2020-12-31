They were experts in viruses, and now in pitfalls of fame

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has thrust virus experts and other normally low-profile scientists into the pop culture crucible this year. Angela Rasmussen is a Georgetown University virologist. She saw her Twitter following explode when she got into an exchange with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. Laurel Bristow is an Emory University researcher who gained more than 300,000 Instagram followers explaining the pandemic in informal videos. But Ashish Jha says the sudden fame has also exposed him and other scientists of color to racist taunts and death threats. Jha is the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health and says he’s looking forward to a quieter 2021.