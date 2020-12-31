(WKOW/CNN) -- Just in time for New Year's Eve - Thursday is National Champagne Day!

It's a perfect day to observe this holiday because many folks will be making a toast with champagne when the clock strikes Midnight.

Champagne is a sparkling wine produced in the Champagne region of France. However, some use this term as a generic term for sparkling wines.

To celebrate - you can drink any sparkling wine you like, no matter whether it comes from France, Italy, or California.