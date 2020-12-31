TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 69 shut down in Dane County

VERONA (WKOW) -- Highway 69 is shut down in both directions as authorities continue their investigation into a fatal crash from Wednesday night near Belleville.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), there is a full north and southbound closure on Highway 69 and County Road PB because of "reconstruction."

The Dane County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News that crash investigators are "taking measurements" of the crash scene.

WisDOT officials estimate the closure to last at least two hours.