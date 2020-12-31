Skip to Content

Two Portage prison staff injured after inmate attack

2017CCI
WKOW file photo
Columbia Correctional Institution

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- An inmate punched two staff members of the state prison in Portage, sending both to the hospital to have the injuries checked over.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed the assaults in response to an inquiry from 27 News Thursday.

The DOC says the inmate punched the Columbia County Correctional Institution staff members around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the staff suffered "a fairly large laceration on the forehead," the spokesperson said.

