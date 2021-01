OMRO (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, people in Omro, Wisconsin remembered a brother and sister who were killed in a crash in Florida.

They held a vigil for Domynick and Danycka Milis. Both were graduates of the Omro School District.

The siblings died Tuesday night after authorities say a suspected carjacker slammed into their car.

Their 13-year-old brother and 17-year-old cousin survived.