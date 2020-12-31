Waunakee man hopes ‘burning man’ will help others let go of 2020

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A Waunakee man is ready to say goodbye to 2020, and he is inviting others to join him.

This winter, Don Esser created a 30-foot-tall 'burning man'. Friends and family were asked to write their grievances from the year on a piece of paper and put it at the sculpture's feet.

Esser lit the burning man on fire on New Year's Eve, along with everyone's grievances.

"I just thought we really need something here for a diversion," Esser said. "We need something that goes up and takes 2020 with it."

Esser created the sculpture by hand, with the help of friends. He used scrap material like dead pines, and other donated material.

The sculpture is named Zozobra, or "old man gloom." The sculpture is similar to an effigy built and burned during the annual Fiestas de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"Zozo was an idea that popped into my head in early November," Esser continued. "It was my daughter's birthday and I was so bummed I couldn't go over, hug my grandkids, hug her."

As the name suggests, by burning Zozobra, people destroy the worries and troubles of the previous year.

Esser says the grievance he plans to burn is not being able to hug his loved ones. He hopes for others, the sculpture can help bring a little closure to what has been a very challenging year.